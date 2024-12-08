Summey, Victor

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Summey, Victor Leroy

SUMMEY, Victor Leroy, age 81, of Huber Heights, had his Sunset on Monday, December 2, 2024. He was born on February 3, 1943, in Detroit, Michigan. Victor was a proud former U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant, having served in the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Sterly (née Foxton); father, Arthur Summey; stepfather, Richard Sterly; and sisters, Karen Graff (née Sterly) and Gail Arnold (née Sterly).

Victor is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Gloria K. Summey (née Sears); daughter, Victoria Leeja Summey; brother, Richard (spouse April) Sterly; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends Crystal Hoerner, Charles Cobble, Cathy and Bill Baily, Bruce Winter, and Brandy Foward; all his friends at the Dayton Northwest Library; and his cherished fur buddy, Jerry Cat.

A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, December 13, 2024, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Inurnment will be held at the Dayton National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project in Victor's memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes

5844 Old Troy Pike

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.markerheller.com

In Other News
1
Pulley, Martha Lee
2
Moser, Shirley K. and John R.
3
Chard, Sherry
4
Brisbane, Geneva
5
Geeding, Jim