Sullivan, Scott Anthony



Scott Anthony Sullivan, 35, of Candler, NC, passed away on March 4, 2024, after sudden heart failure.



Scott was born on August 16, 1988, to John Sullivan and Cheryl Setser Sullivan in Dayton, OH. After Scott graduated from Bellbrook High School in 2009, he went on to be an amazing rock star at home. Scott in his spare time enjoyed playing drums, guitar, listening to music and watching movies.



Scott was preceded in death by his grandparents, William Douglas Setser, Florence Mae Setser, and John Cecil Sullivan, and uncle, Robert LeVeck. He is survived by his parents, Cheryl Sullivan and John P. Sullivan; his twin brother, John D. Sullivan; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A celebration of Scott's life will be held at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. on Sunday, March 10, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Give Kids The World in Scott's name.



The online register is available at grocefuneralhome.com.



