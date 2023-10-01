Sullivan, Patricia Anne



Patricia Anne (Ballard) Sullivan, 82, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with our Lord and Savior, September 23, 2023, at The Ohio Masonic Home. Visitation will be held at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 7,2023, followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral