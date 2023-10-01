Sullivan, Patricia Anne
Patricia Anne (Ballard) Sullivan, 82, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with our Lord and Savior, September 23, 2023, at The Ohio Masonic Home. Visitation will be held at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 7,2023, followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral