Sullivan, Mary

Mary Ellen Sullivan, age 82, died at Kettering Senior Living in Miamisburg, Ohio, on October 19, 2023. She was a 1958 graduate of Wiley High School in Terre Haute, Indiana. She went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Special Education and her Master of Science in Clinical Psychology at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana. She worked as a clinical psychologist in various settings throughout her career, finally retiring in 1996 after serving 20 years as Executive Director of Darke County Mental Health Clinic in Greenville, Ohio.



Mary Ellen loved discussing current events, was a Master Gardener, as well as an avid reader. She is survived by her daughter Joan (Raymond) Crowell of Beavercreek, Ohio, her four grandchildren Samuel (Cheyanne) Crowell of Arcanum, Ohio, Abigail Crowell of Kettering, Ohio, Benjamin (Alexandra) Crowell of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Gabriel Crowell of Beavercreek, Ohio, as well as three Great Grandchildren, Alyssa, Caroline, and Sasha Crowell.



Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her parents John and Olwen Schwarz, her brother John Schwarz, Jr., and her beloved companion, Kenneth L. Risse.



The family will gather to celebrate her life on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, with a private memorial service for immediate family on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Kettering Senior Living for their loving care of Mary Ellen. The family is also extremely grateful to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for their outstanding care and support for both Mary Ellen and her family.



