Sullivan, Johnnie B



Sullivan, Johnnie B. age 90. Passed away Thursday, June 20, 2024. He was born September 4, 1933 in Leslie County, Helton City, Kentucky to Delia and John Sullivan. Johnnie loved his family, gardening, raising flowers, daily walks around his neighborhood, chatting with neighbors, after retiring - winter trips with his wife to New Port Richey, Florida, playing golf at Indian Ridge Golf course where he worked as a Ranger after retiring from Pillsbury and finally Kroger. He served in the United States Army in Japan, during the Korean War. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 61 years, Geraldine "Jerri' Sue Sullivan; sister, Juanita; brothers, Orville, Chester, Boyd, Ernie. Johnnie is survived by his sons, Jeff Sullivan (Annette), Greg Sullivan (Bonnie); grandchildren, Mitch Sullivan (Jess), Megan Moore (Greg), Taylor Sullivan, Katie Sullivan, Caroline Sullivan, Zachary Sullivan; great  grandchild, Ivy Moore. He will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2024 from 11:00 am until Services at Noon at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Sullivan family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com