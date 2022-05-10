journal-news logo
X

SULLIVAN, James

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SULLIVAN III,

James Ellsworth "Sully"

Age 79, of Dayton, and formerly of Knoxville, TN, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was born in Dayton to the late, James E. and

Christine E. (Olszewski) Sullivan Jr. Also preceding him in death is brother, Jon P. Sullivan and ex-wife, Ella Sullivan. Sully is survived by his children; Karen (Tom) Harner, Kristina (Joe) Schulz, Kelli Sullivan, stepdaughter, Toni Cloninger; brother, Mike (Kathy) Sullivan; grandchildren, Kyle, Jack, Casey, Grace, Margaret, Thomas, Henry, step-grandchildren, Robert and Evan; ex-wife, Patricia Sullivan; niece, Kelsey Sullivan and his special dog, Molly. Sully is a Fairmont graduate of the Class of 1961 and he worked in the machine and tool sales industry. Friends and family may visit from 10:00 am-12:00 pm on

Saturday, May 14 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering, followed by the funeral service beginning

at 12:00 pm. Sully will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Westbrock Funeral Home

5980 Bigger Road

Kettering, OH

45440

https://www.westbrockfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
OLT, Janet
2
FENWICK, Robert
3
WILLS, Diana
4
GIEREK-JENKINS, Carol
5
HALL, Violet
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top