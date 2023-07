Sullivan, Garnett



Age 75, of Springboro, OH, passed away June 19, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 6 PM on July 13, 2023 at the funeral home. Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering, OH.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Dayton, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com