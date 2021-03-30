SULLIVAN, Earl Thomas "Tom"



Age 95, passed away March 27, 2021, at his home in Shelby, NC. Born in Dayton, Ohio, on March 9, 1926, he was the son of the late Charles Herbert and Minnie Lehre Sullivan. Tom served in the U.S. Navy for a number of years after graduating from Wilbur Wright High School in 1944. As a WWII veteran, he was privileged to be a participant in the Honor Flight of Dayton. He was an avid outdoorsman in his early years as he loved spending free time fishing, hunting and golfing. In addition, Tom enjoyed playing Texas Hold Em' with close friends and traveling to new places with his special friend Ramona Dunn. He is also preceded in death by a daughter Kimberle Friedman (Mark), two brothers Harold and Charles Sullivan, and one sister Betty Sharp. Tom is survived by a daughter Melody Gamble (Larry), one grandson Brian Gamble (Ginger), and two great-granddaughters



Georgia and Evelyn Gamble. Tom is also survived by five loving nieces and a host of close extended family members.



A graveside service with military honors will take place on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery in his hometown of Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County: 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150. Local arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Tom or leave a special message for his family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com