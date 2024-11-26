Sullivan, Dawn Ann



Dawn Ann Sullivan, age 63, a beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 10th, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her devoted son, Travis Sullivan, age 36, and her adored grandson, Nolan Sullivan, age 1, who were the lights of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, Geraldine (Gerry) Wells and Charles Sullivan, and sister Michael Grevey, and leaves behind her beloved siblings, Marcia Reist and Barry Sullivan.



Dawn dedicated many years of her life to serving Butler County, where her commitment and passion left a lasting impact on those she worked with. Her colleagues remember her as a beacon of creativity and humor.



Beyond her professional life, Dawn was known for her love of thrifting, a hobby that perfectly captured her knack for finding hidden treasures. Her friends and family fondly recall how much she enjoyed discovering unique items and the stories she would share about her latest finds.



Dawn's life was a tapestry of laughter, love, and creativity. She echoed her late mother's spirit in the ability to find joy in the simple pleasures of life and Dawn's unwavering dedication to her son and grandson are the legacies she leaves behind. As we celebrate Dawn's life, we remember the vibrant moments and love she shared with everyone around her. Her memory will live on in all of our hearts, a testament to a life well-lived and a soul deeply loved.



Services will be held for Dawn on Saturday, November 30th at St. John Church in Middletown, OH:



- Visitation: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM



- Service: 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM



In lieu of flowers: Donations can be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in Dawn's name.



