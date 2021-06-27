SUGGS, Rebecca S. "Becky"



Rebecca S. "Becky" Suggs, 74, of Brookville, OH, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021. Born April 1, 1947, in Dayton, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Doris, (Daniels) Koeller. Becky was the Postmaster for the Clayton, OH, Post Office,



retiring after 28 years of service.



She is survived by children Jeff Mayberry and wife Melissa of Brookville and Heather Cousineau and husband Jerry of Brookville; stepdaughter Leah Heindl of Englewood; grandchildren Derek (Kourtni) Mayberry, Chloe (Braden) Cousineau and Abbey Cousineau; sister Deborah Lynn Ross of Jamestown, OH; cousin Linda Koeller and aunt Lois Welsh. A memorial visitation and service will begin from, 5-7 PM Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the Preble Memory Gardens Funeral Center, West Alexandria. The sevice will follow at 7 PM.



