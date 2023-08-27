SUGDEN, Ray S. "Pete"



Ray Stanley Sugden III, of Vandalia, fondly known as "Pete", passed away peacefully at home in his sleep at the age of 82. He loved his family and friends, golfing, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. Pete owned and operated his own business for the majority of his life- Vandalia Furniture for 10 years and Sugden Furniture in Tipp City for the past 34 years. He operated Sugden Furniture since 1989 with his son, Shawn, who will continue to manage the store. Pete is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Margaret Leiber. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Linda, his son, Shawn (Amy) and daughter Libby, his cherished grandchildren Ashley, Megan, Allison (Aaron), Jillian, Savannah, great-grandson Alexander, his brother Roger (Barbara), his sister Carol and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving friends and family on Friday, September 1 from 10-12 at Tipp City Global Methodist Church (8 W. Main Street, Tipp City, OH) with the funeral immediately following. He will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in Pete's memory to the Tipp City Global Methodist Church or Vandalia Firefighters Association. Association. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

https://www.mortonwhetstonefh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral