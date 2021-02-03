SUEDKAMP, William "Bill"



Age 81 of Northglenn, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his home. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 17, 1939, the son of Richard and Lorraine (Pater) Suedkamp.



Bill never knew a stranger and always offered a welcoming smile and hug. A smile and hug so many of us will miss, but look forward to seeing when he helps to welcome us home again.



Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon, his daughters, Shannon (Steve) and Kelly (Chad), and his grandchildren; Stevan, Will, Ethan and Katie; his brothers, Mike (Carsey) and Dennis



(Leslie) Suedkamp; his sister Mariann (Greg) Savage; many



nieces and nephews who he loved dearly. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother Rosemary (Wessel) Suedkamp; his brothers Richard and Ronald Suedkamp.



Funeral services will be held in Northglenn, Colorado. For



a more comprehensive obituary go to



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



