Sue Sauerland

Sauerland (Chesnut), Sue



Age 91, passed away on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at Golden Years Nursing Center. She was born on October 11, 1934, in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of James and Sallie (Pigg) Chesnut. She was a 1952 graduate of Morgan School. On March 27, 1954, she married Edward Carl Sauerland at Macedonia Christian Church. Along with working on the family farm with her husband, Sue also worked for 22 years as a customer service representative at the Arby's in Harrison. She was a member of Macedonia Christian Church. She is survived by her two children, Gloria (John) Schulte and Mark (Amy) Sauerland; five grandchildren, Leah (David) Bishop, Maranda (Matthew) Gonzalez, Olivia (Matt) Soldano, Joshua (Casey) Schulte, and Nathan (Kayla Nowlin) Schulte; great grandchildren, Orlando, Quinton, Eleanor, Vivian, and Curtis; her brothers, Roy, and David Chesnut; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one brother Bill Chesnut and one sister, Margaret Heinrich. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Thursday, October 30, 2025 from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon, Ohio. If desired, memorials may be made to Macedonia Christian Church, PO Box 147, Okeana, OH 45053 or a charity of one's choice. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



