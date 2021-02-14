X

SUCHER, Edward Walter

Affectionately known as

"Honey" to his beloved wife, a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, age 89, of

Englewood, passed away

February 8, 2021, at Miami

Valley Hospital. He was born on February 21, 1931, to the late Martha L. (Morelock) and Roy V. Sucher in Dayton.

Ed proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

He worked for many years as a Dry Cleaner. When Ed wasn't building something, woodworking, or working in his yard, he enjoyed having Sunday breakfast with friends and spending time with his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years; Almina L. (Perkins) Sucher, daughters; Barbara (Scott) Lowery, Beverly (James) Dean, grandchildren; Kristopher

Lowery, Nicholas Lowery, Jennifer (Dallas) Dean Pruett, Jillian Dean, step-grandson; Jordan (Laura) Dean, sister; Shirley Hill, brother-in-law; Paul (Chris) Perkins, special friend; Eric Smith, along with numerous other family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Along with his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his sister; Charlene Young. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Kindred Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

