Suchecki, Theodore M. "Ted"



Theodore Martin Suchecki, 94, of Troy, passed away January 30 at Miami County Hospice. Ted was born on February 11, 1929, in Cleveland, Ohio, and was the son of Martin and Mary (Bijata) Suchecki. He married Carol (Miles) Suchecki in 1950 and they spent the next 73 years together.



He is survived by his wife Carol and four children: Susan Roby of Tipp City, Sandy (Rob) Jones of Bonsall, CA, Candy (David) Lindeman of Troy and Theodore (Diana) Suchecki of Beavercreek. He also is survived by eight grandchildren, Rhiannon Roby of Tipp City; Brenton Roby of Princeton, TX; Elisabeth (Brian) Ravert of Lakewood, CO; Andrew Lindeman of Troy; Luke Lindeman of Casstown; Amanda (Anthony) Weiland of Beavercreek; Jacob (Molly) Suchecki of Beavercreek; Lydia (Carter) Coleman of Dayton; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by son Martin "Marty" Lawrence Suchecki, two brothers and five sisters.



Ted was a graduate of East Tech High School in Cleveland and attended John Carroll University. In 1967, he and his family moved to Troy, where he worked at BF Goodrich for many years as a draftsman and occupational health and safety officer. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church in Troy. Ted will be remembered by his family and friends for his love for his family, his generosity, his willingness to help anyone who needed help, his immaculate lawn and his love of the game of golf.



A memorial service will be arranged at a later date by the family. Arrangements are being handled by Baird Funeral Home of Troy. Contributions may be made to Partners in Hope in Troy. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.



