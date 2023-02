STURR, Phillip Roger



90, Indianapolis, passed away January 29, 2023. He was born in Springfield, OH, to Thomas Webb Sturr and Dora Chappel Sturr. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Connie Dean Sturr, and son, Phillip Roger Sturr, Jr. Survivors include his children, Susan, Sturr-Acton, Greg Sturr, and Brian Sturr, and grandchildren, Emily, and Isabel. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.