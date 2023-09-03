Stumpf, Sr., Richard A. "Rick"



STUMPF, Richard A. "Rick", Sr., 70, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023 in his home. He was born June 8, 1953 in Springfield the son of William A. and Margery (Kellum) Stumpf, Sr. He retired from Navistar and enjoyed golfing, Ohio State Football, the Cleveland Browns and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was also a member of the Clark Lodge F&AM, Kiwanis, Jaycee, University Club and Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity (Kentucky Zeta Chapter). Survivors in addition to his mother, include his wife, Karen (Hewling); two sons and spouses, Richard "Rick" & Beth Stumpf, Jr. and Greg & Kathryn Rogers; six grandchildren, Meghan, Morgan and Nic Stumpf, Josey, Shepard and Boone Rogers; one great grandson, Easton; two siblings, Joan Henderson and David (Sue) Stumpf; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William in 2018. Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scouts of America Tecumseh Council (https://mycouncil.tecumsehcouncilbsa.org/Product/1016).



