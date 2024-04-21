Stull, MD, Virginia Elizabeth "Ginny"



VIRGINIA E. STULL, MD, TRANSITIONS FROM THIS WORLD



Virginia E. Stull, MD, age 84, a pioneering medical professional, departed this world on April 12 at Hospice of Dayton. Born in Springfield, Ohio, on May 7, 1939, Dr. Stull was preceded in death by mother, Ruth Branson; stepfather, George Branson; brothers, Robert Stull, Donald Stull and sister Gladys Stull. Virginia retired as Plant Medical Director at the General Motors Corp. and Delphi Diesel Systems in the Dayton, Ohio, area. This followed private practice and practice in the specialty of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Miami Valley Hospital. She was a physician in Columbus, Ohio, as well as in Southern California. Virginia was a graduate of East High School in Columbus, Ohio. She received her undergraduate degree from Texas Southern University in Houston, Tex., and was a graduate of the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Tex. According to UTMB Health and the UTMB Black Alliance Resource Group, Virginia was the first black woman to enroll in the medical school. She received her medical degree in 1966. Dr. Stull faced major challenges because of her race and gender and was often mistaken as a nurse aide by administrators and physicians. Despite the challenges, Dr. Stull persevered. A beloved grandmother, family member, daughter, sister and friend to many, Virginia was devoted to her faith, writing of her religious experience and understanding, authoring a book "Fit For Duty," speaking of it at her church, Lifepointe Church in Kettering, Ohio. Among Virginia's favorite pastors were T.D. Jakes, and Pastors Dr. David Jeremiah and Benny Hinn. Virginia is remembered fondly and lovingly by family members, friends and former colleagues across Ohio and elsewhere. Survived by her loving family member of decades, Ester C. Ortega, Centerville, Ohio; sons, Jeffrey M. Ortega (Stephanie), Columbus, Ohio; Roderick Ortega (Nancy), Springboro, Ohio; and several grandchildren, Grace E. Ortega and Benjamin H. Ortega, Columbus, Ohio, and Isabella Ortega and Vincent Ortega, Springboro, Ohio. Also surviving Virginia is sister-in-law Bettye J. Stull, Columbus, Ohio; nieces Cydney Garrido, Florida and Gia Stull, Florida and nephew Robert (Robbie) Stull, Massachusetts, loved friends  including special friend Alicia Moore, Centerville, Ohio - neighbors and former colleagues. Visitation 4-7 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home of Kettering on Friday, April 26. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, with burial to follow at David's Cemetery in Kettering. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in honor of Virginia E. Stull, MD, with Hospice of Dayton.



