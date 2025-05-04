Studer, Mary Jean



February 16, 1931 



January 30, 2025



Mary Jean Studer, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 30, 2025, at Beehive Homes in Maple Grove, Minnesota. She was born February 16, 1931, in Galion, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Leona Ginder, who owned a general store in town.



Mary Jean is preceded in death by Roger, her loving and devoted husband of almost 65 years, her parents, and her siblings, Vaughn William, John, Walter Jr., Robert, Richard, and Ann. She is survived by her brother, James. Mary Jean will be lovingly remembered by her children, Erich Studer-Ellis (Linda) of Riverdale, Maryland; Brian Studer of Kettering, Ohio; and Sarah Piket (Joseph) of Maple Grove, Minnesota. She was a devoted grandmother to Genevieve Studer-Ellis of Broomfield, Colorado; Riley Piket of Chicago, Illinois; and Gabrielle Piket of Thornton, Colorado, and will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.



Mary Jean cherished her childhood, especially the time she spent at her aunts' cottages in Lakeside, Ohio, a place that remained close to her heart throughout her life. She held a special fondness for the nearby Marblehead Lighthouse, which was a beloved place for her. After working at the North Electric Company, she and Roger moved to Dayton, Ohio, where Roger began work at the Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC).



After Roger retired from DESC, Mary Jean worked at the Kettering-Oakwood Times and then at Days Ethan Allen furniture store in Kettering, Ohio. In her later years, Mary Jean would ask people to call her "MJ," because it was easy for them to say and because of her love for college basketball (think, Michael Jordan), especially the Dayton Flyers and Duke Blue Devils. Another of MJ's loves, some might say, obsessions, was teddy bears. MJ provided a safe, loving, and secure home to hundreds of teddy bears over the years.



Throughout her life, MJ had an ability to connect with others. She formed close friendships with neighbors and coworkers, and was known for her kindness, warmth, and cheerful spirit. At Beehive Homes, she remained a bright light in the community and was honored as Prom Queen during their Golden Prom celebration.



Mary Jean touched the lives of many and always offered love and support to family and friends. Her memory will be cherished by all who knew her. A gathering for family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 9th at Immaculate Conception Church, followed by a funeral service and Christian mass at 11:00 a.m. The church is located at 2300 S. Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH 45420. A procession to Calvary Cemetery for a graveside service will follow.



