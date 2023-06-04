Strunk, Betty

Strunk (Frankenstein), Betty



Age 76 of Fairfield, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2023. Betty and her husband, Elvin Strunk, were married for nearly 60 years and had two children, Randy and Cindy, son-in-law Mike, daughter-in-law Mujgan, four loving grandchildren, Justin, Austin, Arianna, Evren and one great-grandchild, Braxton. She is also survived by her three sisters, Sharon Mills, Brenda Frankenstein, Mary Johnson, many nephews, niece, in-laws, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and June Frankenstein, sisters Laverne "Bootsie" Lightfield, Evelyn Burton, and her infant brother. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 5PM until time of service (7PM) at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014. Burial to follow on Wednesday at 12 Noon at Crown Hill Memorial Park. For full obituary, please visit www.avancefuneralhome.com

