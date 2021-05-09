STRONG, Charlotte

STRONG (Decombes), Charlotte Ann



"Little Beaver"



Charlotte Ann "Little Beaver" Strong (Decombes), 64, of Springfield, passed away May 6, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born March 17, 1957, in Springfield, the daughter of Lela Mae and Paul Curtis Strong, Sr. Charlotte is survived by her ex-husband and friend, John Decombes; sons, Thomas R. and Paul N. Koehler; stepsons, Mark A. and Kevin M. Decombes; and siblings, Sara Levering and Paul Curtis Strong, Jr. She was preceded in death by sister, Bertha Alice Strong, and by her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 pm, Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com