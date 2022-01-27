Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

STRICKLIN, Kevin

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

STRICKLIN, Kevin Martin

Age 40 of Fairfield, Ohio, died January 23, 2022. He was the son of Kimball and Suzanne (Martin) Stricklin. Kevin was a member of Fairfield Church of Christ. He leaves behind his

parents, and sisters, Jennifer Dunham and Tamara

Browning. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014, with Brian Schreiber officiating. Kevin's family will

receive friends from noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kevin's memory to: Harbor House, C/O Butler Behavioral Health Services, 1490 University Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. The family requests COVID-19 protocol be followed. Condolences can be sent to


www.avancefuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
COMB, Russell
2
Ciarrocchi, Gina
3
CLICK, Judy
4
CAMPBELL, Lynn
5
Shepherd, Everlena
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top