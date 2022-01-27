STRICKLIN, Kevin Martin



Age 40 of Fairfield, Ohio, died January 23, 2022. He was the son of Kimball and Suzanne (Martin) Stricklin. Kevin was a member of Fairfield Church of Christ. He leaves behind his



parents, and sisters, Jennifer Dunham and Tamara



Browning. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Fairfield Church of Christ, 745 Symmes Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014, with Brian Schreiber officiating. Kevin's family will



receive friends from noon until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kevin's memory to: Harbor House, C/O Butler Behavioral Health Services, 1490 University Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. The family requests COVID-19 protocol be followed. Condolences can be sent to



