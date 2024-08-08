Strickland, Ida Jean



age 86 of Dayton was born to the late Clarence and Beatrice Terrell in Bowdon, GA. She was third child of eight born to this union. She went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2024. She was educated in the Georgia school system and relocated to Dayton, Ohio in 1958. She was employed with the Dayton Board of Education at Fairview School as a Custodian. She retired after 30 years on June 1, 1999. She was a member of the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. She married Charley Strickland on September 30, 1981. Ida was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sisters: Gertrude Milner, Mozell Terrell, Mildred McCoy and Maggie Ann Dunson. She leaves to mourn her passing a daughter Doris J. Terrell, a sister Martha J. Strickland of Dayton, Ohio, two brothers: Clarence (Monica) Terrell, Jr. of Melbourne, Florida and Jerry (Geraldine) Terrell of Carrollton, Georgia, two grandchildren: Amelia (Gregory) Williams and David (Tiffany) Terrell, six great-grandchildren: Damiona L. Thomason, Da'Miyah Thomason, Daila R. Thomason, DaVeon A. Terrell, Dezerae P. Terrell, Davon J. Parker and one great-great-grandchild Londynn Neloms, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11 AM. Services to follow 12 PM, Monday, August 12, 2024 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment West Memory Gardens.



