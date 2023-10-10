Stretch, Thomas G.



Thomas (Tom) G. Stretch, 84, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away on October 6, 2023. He was born in Norwood, Ohio on July 31, 1939, to Lonnie W. Stretch and Nina (Barnes) Stretch and is survived by his devoted and loving wife of sixty-one years Suellen (Marshall) Stretch, sons Jeffrey (Shelley) and John (Susan), beloved grandchildren Colin, Blake, Macey, Marshall, Katherine, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his two brothers Donald (Don) and Robert (Bob) and parents along with dear friends.



Tom was a graduate of Norwood High School, earned his bachelor's degree at Ohio University and an officer commission in the United States Army. Later, Tom received his MBA from Xavier University. After marrying his college sweetheart, Suellen, Tom served two years active duty in the Army and later settled in Hamilton, Ohio, where he began a career that spanned twenty-one years with Champion International Paper and twenty-one years in the Army Reserves in the USAR School in Cincinnati, Ohio, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.



After his career with Champion and the United States Army Reserves, Tom pursued his goal of owning his own business and purchased an established (local second-generation family) ready-mixed concrete company in Hamilton, Ohio. Over ten years, he grew the business from one plant and 14 trucks to ten plants and 125 trucks, while becoming the largest ready-mix concrete company in Greater Cincinnati and earning the Pinnacle Award in 2000 by the Cincinnati Business Courier.



Tom was a proud American, had a deep love for his country and enjoyed giving back to the communities where he lived. He served on the Advisory Board for US Bank (Star Bank), Hamilton Utilities Commission, United Way, Rotary International, Hamilton Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton High School Boosters, Butler County Republican Party, Hamilton's Bicentennial Committee, Paper Industry Management Association, US Army Reserves Officers Association, and Ohio Contractors Association. He and Suellen were early participators



in the forming of the Main Street Association in Hamilton, Ohio, and invested in a group of buildings dating back to the 1850's plus a 75-year-old clothing store on Main Street. Tom was a life-long member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and loved playing golf at Wetherington Golf and Country Club in West Chester, Browns Run Country in Middletown, and Hillcrest in Batesville, Indiana.



Over the years, Tom was recognized with achievements such as the Kentucky Colonel, Congressional Certificate of Appreciation, Congressional Certificate of Merit and the Certificate of Commendation from the US Army but his proudest awards were always the Great American Family Award from the Chamber of Commerce and the City of Hamilton, The Pinnacle Award and most recently his induction into the Norwood Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame.



Upon retirement in 2003, Tom looked forward to making more memories with family and friends at their lake house at Lake Santee in Indiana and their home in The Villages in Florida.



Golfing trips with his buddies, grandchildren's activities, and meeting new friends filled his life with joy. He always loved being in the middle of everything especially if it involved laughter, fun, a joke, or a party. He loved sporting events especially the Reds, Bengals, the Masters, and his grandson Marshall's golf tournaments. Tom will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, and kind heart. He leaves this world with the blessing of many friends and countless memories of a life well lived.



The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to the amazing staff at Liberty Place Memory Care and Hospice (ProMedica) for the genuine care and concern shown to Tom during his stay. We are eternally grateful and appreciative.



There will be a celebration of Tom's life at Wetherington Golf and Country Club in West Chester, Ohio on October 12, 2023, from 2:00 to 5:00pm where the family invites other family and friends to come and share their memories of a life well lived with Tom. A private service and burial will be held at the family's convenience.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Tom's memory to:



Wounded Warrior Project--4899 Belfort Road Suite 300 Jacksonville, Florida 32256



or the Boys and Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty- 8749 Cincinnati Dayton Road, West Chester, Ohio 45069 or Alzheimer's Association of Greater of Cincinnati  644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.



