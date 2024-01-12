Streit, William Joseph



William (Bill) Joseph Streit was born on June 13,1960 in Hamilton, Ohio to Willam Ralph Streit and Rita Eileen Dean. He died on November 29, 2023 at home. Graduating from Taft High School in 1978, Bill attended Miami University Ohio before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1981.



Bill served with distinction in the Air Force from 1981-1988 where he was a Cryptologic Linguist - Arabic Language. His many awards include the Joint Service Achievement Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Good Conduct Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.



Bill is most known for his love of family, fishing, camping, gardening, bird feeding/watching, Christmas music, travel, history, Ohio State Buckeyes and a great sense of humor. Bill and his wife, Neida, loved adventures. Some of his most memorable were hiking/camping/canoeing with Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts, canoeing the Boundary Waters with family and friends, doing donuts in his truck on the Bonneville Salt Flats, traveled all 50 states and all US territories except Guam, walking in Dinosaur tracks, hiking on glaciers, flying over the summit of Denali and water skiing on the Nile River.



He retired from the U. S. Postal Service in 2016.



Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Rita Streit and his brothers, John Streit and Jim Streit. He is survived by his wife, Neida Elaine Gentry Streit, his son, Matthew (Veronica Goodman) Streit, his daughter, Tiffany (Tyler Ellis) Streit, granddaughter, Jessica Goodman and service dog, Buckeye. He is also survived by Father and Mother in Law, Gene and Oneida Gentry, sisters Martha Streit, Barbara Maus, Anita Blakley and their families; brothers Larry Streit and Rick Streit and their families; sister in law, Donna Snyder and their families. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins also survive.



Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, January 14 from Noon until the time of the memorial service at 2 PM. Burial will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on Tuesday, January 16 at 11:30 AM.



