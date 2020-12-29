STRAYER, Mark Eugene



Mark Eugene Strayer, formerly of Germantown, OH, passed away peacefully at his home in Tuscaloosa, AL, on December 25, 2020. He was born in Dayton, OH, on February 6, 1953. He was a Quality Manager and Quality Supervisor for General Motors and Delphi in Ohio and overseas for over thirty years until Delphi transferred him to Tuscaloosa in 2007.



He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn Brewer Strayer; his son, Douglas Strayer; his daughter, Constance (Jeff) McCleese; his parents, Byram and Sue Strayer; his brother, Kirby (Cindy) Strayer; his sister, Vicki (Dave) Dursch; and his granddaughters, Calista Jaekle and Lena Strayer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend, who will be



dearly missed by all.



There will be a virtual memorial celebration of his life on January 2, 2021, at 12:00 PM EST through the Grace Presbyterian Church, Tuscaloosa, AL, (Zoom link at Magnoliafh.com).



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of West Alabama, 3851 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.

