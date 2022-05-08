STRATHEARN, Mary

STRATHEARN



(nee Dalbey), Mary Jane



Loved dearly by her large



family and friends, Mary passed away peacefully on 04/14/2022, at Hospice of



Dayton in the company of her children. Born on 05/29/1926, in Sigourney, IA, she graduated HS in 1944. In 1945, Mary moved to Dayton, OH, as part of the effort for WWII, working at Wright Field as a Secretary. There she met Richard and married in 1950.



Mary and Richard were founding members of St. Helen Church and School. Mary was an active volunteer at St.



Helen's as a member of the Altar Rosary Society, the PTA, and was the annual Festival Booth Chairman for several years. Mary also enjoyed playing bridge, golf, bowling, and was a self-taught seamstress. Mary also worked as a part-time secretary for St. Mark's Episcopal Church until 1977. She then



returned to WPAFB as an Executive Secretary until retirement.



Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Richard G. Strathearn, parents Charles and Helen



Dalbey, and her sister, Helen Jeannine Howe.



Mary is survived by her children: Nancy, Mike (Jeanne), Jeff (Dianna), Teri Kovach (Steve), Pat Schwieterman (Lou),



13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.



The family is receiving friends at St. Helen Catholic Church from 10:15 to 11:00 AM, with a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM, located at 605 Granville Place, in Riverside, OH, on Thursday, May 12th, 2022.



In lieu of flowers, remembrance gifts may be made to the St. Helen Education Endowment Fund, the Carroll HS Education Endowment Fund, or to Hospice of Dayton.

