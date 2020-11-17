STRASZHEIM, John A.



John A. Straszheim, age 87, of Eaton, OH, passed away



Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born February 13, 1933, in



Dayton, OH, to the late Albert Frederick and Mary Charlotte (House) Straszheim. John was a 32 year U.S. Army Veteran with service during the Korean War, retiring with the 1487 Transportation Company of the Ohio National Guard; he was a member of the Campbellstown



United Church of Christ; was a local carpenter for many years and member of the Local Union #912; and he was a member of the Farm Bureau. In addition to his parents, he was also



preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Alice (Pentecost) Straszheim, who passed away in 2019. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Straszheim Flory of Eaton, OH; son Stephen Straszheim of Eaton, OH; daughter Jorene (Steve) Pratt of



Eaton, OH; grandchildren: Jericole Flory, Tiffany Flory, Danielle (Thomas) Baumer, Megan (Shane) Bellamy, Zachary (Codi)



Burgess and Wyatt Burgess; 3 great-grandsons; and sister



Helen Pauline Straszheim Hardin of New Hope, OH. Due to the current pandemic, a private graveside service at Preble Memory Gardens in West Alexandria will be held by the



immediate family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial



Memorial contributions may be sent to Campbellstown United Church of Christ or Hospice of Dayton.


