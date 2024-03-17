Strange, Lena M.



Age 89, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 22, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Timothy Newkirk officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



