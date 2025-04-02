Stover, John



John Wayne Stover, 73, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 30, 2025. He was born on May 14, 1951, in Beaver, West Virginia, to the late Paul and Margie (Cook) Stover. A proud U.S. Army veteran, John served his country for 26 years. He was a devoted follower of Christ and a member of Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene. John had a love for the outdoors and could often be found tending the garden, hiking through nature, or woodworking. He loved singing and playing both the guitar and harmonica. He never turned down a good board game or card game, especially when surrounded by family. John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Martha "Marty" (Grewell) Stover; his children: Tom (Stacy) Stover, Marcy (Terry) Sullivan, David Fischer, Paul Fischer, and Karen (Aleksandar) Dimitrijeski; his son-in-law, Said Salomon II; his grandchildren: Andrew (Hannah) Stover and Kole Stover; and his great-grandson, Levi Stover. He also leaves behind his brothers, Ken (Mary) Stover and Ernie (Kathy) Stover; his sister Helen Connor; his sister-in-law Annette Stover; his wife's sister Anita (Dale) Benedetti and brother Ronald (Caroline) Grewell; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Valerie "Chante" Stover, and his siblings Fred Stover, Howard Stover, and Sally Madden. Family and friends are invited to honor John's life during visitations on Thursday, April 3, from 6-8 PM at Adkins Funeral Home in Enon and Friday, April 4, at 11 AM at Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene in Medway, with a funeral service starting at 12 PM, officiated by Pastor Rick Fiste. A burial with military honors will take place at Enon Cemetery. Following the interment, a meal and gathering will be held at the church. www.adkinsfunerals.com



