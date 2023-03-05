X
STOVER, Flornadia Hope

STOVER, Flornadia Hope

Sept. 17, 1944 ~ March 1, 2023

Flornadia was born in Whitesburg, KY, to Betty (nee Smith) and John Fields on September 17, 1944. She married Hardy Stover and they made Oxford, Ohio, their home. She was an animal lover, with a special fondness for cats, dogs and her dear golden Otis. Many in the community know her from working at Hyde's Restaurant and the Marcum Center.

She is the beloved wife of the late Hardy Stover. Devoted mother of Evelyn (Bob) Yeakle, Jess (Mary) Stover, Johnny (Dottie) Fields and Krista Combs. Loving grandmother of Colin, David and Joe Yeakle; Cody, Dillon and Rayden Stover; Joey, Tristan, Brian and Haley Fields; and Tyler Sharp. Dear sister of the late Evon Fields, John (the late Jean) Fields, the late Juanita (the late Bill) McClanaham, Jewel (the late Randy) Legg, Marie (Delbert) Thompson, Angie (Michael) Myers and Phyllis (David) Clemmons.

A visitation for Flornadia will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am. Burial will follow at Darrtown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Cincinnati.

Funeral Home Information

Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Oxford

5086 College Corner Pike

Oxford, OH

45056

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

