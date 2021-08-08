journal-news logo
X

STOUT, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

STOUT, Thomas Lowell

80, of Springfield, passed away at this home on Thursday morning, August 5, 2021. He was born in Columbus, Ohio, on April 11, 1941, the son of the late Charles R. and Gladys (Hoskinson) Stout. Tom graduated from Westerville High School and The Ohio State

University with a B.S. in

mechanical engineering. He

also attained a Professional

Engineer's license and worked for Cooper Energy Services of Springfield and Houston, TX, for 32 years. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sharon (Sharp) Stout; children, Emily Anne (Stout) Brandel and Adam James Stout; nephews, Andrew N. Stout and Michael Stout; niece, Laura Kay Stalder; and many cousins. In addition to his

parents, Tom was preceded in death by brothers, Charles L., John L., Donald L., and Herbert L. Stout. A service in celebration of Tom's life will be held at Northminster Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be livestreamed on the Littleton & Rue Facebook page beginning at 12:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church or the American Cancer Society. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Condolences may be shared at the full obituary may be viewed at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top