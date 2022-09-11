STOUT, Kenneth

journal-news logo
Age 81, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away at his home on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Kenny is survived by his spouse of 62 years, Edie; children, Nancy, Ronda, Jackie (Joe), Kenneth Jr. and Beth; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Peggy) and David (Irene); and numerous other family members and friends. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Russel E and Anna B. (Kroger) Stout; siblings, Mary, Lois, Barbara, Russel "Jr" and John. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 12:30-1:30pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. Kenny will be laid to rest at Bear Creek Hillgrove Cemetery, Dayton, OH. To send the family a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

