STORY, Ruth

93, of Springfield passed away on Sunday, January 2nd, 2022, at Forest Glen. She was born August 8, 1928, in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Arthur and Gladys Menz. Ruth was



devoted to her family and



cherished time spent with them. She was a member of Central Christian Church and was member of the Order of Eastern Star. She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking and



shopping.



Ruth is survived by her children: Rebecca (Rick) Shonk, Rick (Linda) Story, Robin (Carol) Story and Randy (Lissa) Story; grandchildren: Amanda (Matt), Jacob, Robert, Sarah (Dyrs), Rachel (Thomas), Hannah, Drew (Amy), AJ, Steven (Alex),



Suzanne and Shannon; 12 great-grandchildren. Ruth and her husband Richard celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on December 26th. Richard passed away on Thursday, December 30th, 2021. Ruth is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kara. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 31 N. Sycamore St., Springfield, Ohio 45503.



