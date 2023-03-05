STORTS, William Carrol



12/28/1939 - 01/12/2023



William Carrol Storts, of Elkton, Florida (formerly of Springfield, Ohio), passed away Thursday, January 12, in his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by parents Carrol (Red) and Wanda Storts; grandparents William F. and Lena (DuVal) Curl and Marcus and Alice Storts; and beloved cousin Sue Kell.



Bill is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Carolyn (Hill) Storts; daughter and son-in-law Katrina and Shannon Frye of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Elkton, Florida; granddaughter Madalyn Frye of Pompano Beach, Florida; and best companion Scooby Boo. He is also survived by sister Wanda (Roger) Runyan and brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Diann Storts.



Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant at age 38. He was stationed all over the world, including Greenland, Thailand, South Korea, Germany and throughout the United States including Mississippi, Nebraska, California and Ohio.



After retirement, he was lured back to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and served another 20 years as Deputy Chief of Operations. Bill valiantly fought various forms of cancer from the age of 46.



He was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital in Springfield and attended Northeastern High School as well as Southeastern High School. Bill also attended Sinclair Community College. At this time, no service is planned. Future interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery. Donations in his name may be made to Community Hospice and Palliative Care in St. Augustine, Florida.

