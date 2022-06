STONEROCK, Roger



August 1, 1944 - February 11, 2022



Bufflo — Roger E. Stonerock, 08/01/1944 to 02-11-2022. Born in Springfield, Ohio. A Memorial Service will be held for Roger on Sun., June 12th at 7:30 pm at E. High St. Church of Christ. Services will be officiated by Gary Seegraves.