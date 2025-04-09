Stoneking, Gary Lee



Gary Lee Stoneking, 72, of Bradenton, Florida passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.



Gary was born in Fairmont, West Virginia and raised in Dayton, Ohio by his parents, William and Daisy (Keener) Stoneking.



Gary attended Wilbur Wright High School, Class of 1971. A graduate of Sinclair Community College. He retired from the State of Ohio and settled in Florida with his loving spouse of 34 years, Richard "Dick" Troutwine. Gary then moved to Bradenton when Dick passed away in 2018.



He was also preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Stoneking; brother, Clarence Stoneking who died in Korea in 1954; and a sister-in-law, Debbie Stoneking.



He is survived by his brothers, James Smith (Englewood, OH), William Keener (Dayton, OH) and Larry Stoneking (Franklin, OH); dear friends Drew and Mindy Hilgeford (Dayton, OH) and Jim and Kelly McCloy (Bradenton, FL); brother-in-law David Troutwine (Greenville, OH) and several nieces and nephews.



Interment will be at the Veterans National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida where he will be reunited with his beloved husband, Dick.



The family and friends would like to thank the wonderful people of Tidewel! Hospice of Lakewood Ranch for the wonderful, compassionate care Gary received at the end of his life.



