Stone, Joyce Ann



Joyce Ann (Wolke) Stone, 74, of Fairmount, IN, passed away on February 10, 2024. She was fun-loving and joyful, always wearing a big smile and sharing her infectious laughter. Joyce adored her family and cherished her beloved pets. She was a devout Catholic and an active member of St Paul Catholic Parish in Marion, IN.



Joyce is survived by her life companion, Michael Keller; her daughter, Colleen Stone; her son, Brian (Mary) Stone; her stepson, Dustin (Amanda) Keller; her grandchildren, Ryan, Tawny, Arlen, and Daphne; her sister, Donna Jean Rinck; her brother, Roy Wolke Jr.; and her sister, Tina (Renny) Gaither.



She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Wolke Sr.; her mother, Pauline Wolke; her daughter, Tabatha Stone; and her brother, Tim Wolke.



Joyce retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. She was active with U.A.W Retiree's Local 977 where she became the first woman chairperson.



Joyce enjoyed traveling, volunteering, and spending time with her family.



A graveside ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Joyce's name to a local animal shelter.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com