Stone, Jerry "Stoney"



Jerry "Stoney" Stone age 83, of Fairfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. He was born on October 18, 1942, to the late Lamar and Ruby (Reynolds) Stone at the Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Jerry was a 1958 Hamilton High Graduate. He was in the United State Airforce from 1961-1964, and spent 3 years as a medic in Ramstein, Germany. After the Air Force, Jerry spent his time as a Railroad Engineer for 38 years, retiring in 2003. Jerry married the love of his life, Carolyn Powell. He had a love for his family, fishing, cars, and all his friends. Jerry is survived by his children, Lisa Ann and Deron William; four grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and Ruby Stone; his wife, Carolyn Powell. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



