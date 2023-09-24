Stolfo, Rinaldo



Rinaldo Stolfo, also known as "Mr. Rinaldo" the generous, charismatic Owner of Rinaldo's Bake Shoppe peacefully passed away on Sunday, having bravely battled cancer. At the remarkable age of 92, he remained as spirited as ever, mirroring the resilience of his son John. Remarkably, he concealed his pain and illness from most, continuing to toil tirelessly during the bakery's prime, serving the community and volunteering his time. Rinaldo immigrated from Italy to Dayton in 1957. He served as a pastry chef for Hilton Hotels and created cakes from the bakery workshop in his home. Rinaldo loved his wife Anna probably more than life itself and she worked beside him until they closed. He and Anna started running Owens' Bakery in the early 1960s and then established Rinaldo's Bake Shoppe a few years later. Once he closed the bakery, he and Anna traveled, enjoyed family and friends and Rinaldo picked up his Ping Pong Paddles. He was passionate about his family and their interests; sponsoring Sport teams over the years, driving several hours to watch his grandchildren play and hosting them entire summers. He was a voracious learner, award winning Chef and Baker, artist, world traveler and shared these interests with his children, and grandchildren. He was a multi-metaled Senior Olympian (Table Tennis, Bocce), representing Ohio in National competitions. He was a member of Retail Bakers Association, Ohio Bakers Association, the Christopher Columbus Club, Sons of Italy and Saint Paul's Catholic Church in Englewood. Fluent in Italian, French and English he was Dayton's most interesting man. Rinaldo is preceded in death recently by his son John and cousin Onorina Stolfo, his parents Ildegonda Stolfo and Angelo Moretti and Father-in-law, Vito Rossetti. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Anna and brother-in-law Dan Rossetti, his daughters, Nancy (Orazio) Stolfo-Corti, Linda (Nick) Pallas, Sherry Stolfo, and his daughter in law Sue (Ved) John, Grandchildren Kimberly (Dustin), Jamie (Emma), Benji, Dorian, Casey, Wrenn, Nicholas, Jalen, great Grandchildren Wyatt, Riley, Rianna, Lincoln, and Baby Matteo his cousins, friends and patrons of Rinaldo's Bake Shoppe. The family will be receiving friends and family from 5:00  7:00 pm on Friday, September 29, 2023, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH). A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church (1000 Wenger Rd, Englewood, OH). He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in a private ceremony at a later date. In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to Ohio Hospice of Dayton. To honor Rinaldo please support the Senior Olympics by volunteering, fundraising or cheering on a Senior Olympian https://ohio.nsga.com Please honor Rinaldo with a glass of wine with those you love and tell them that you "love them more". To send a special message to the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home - Englewood

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral