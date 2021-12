In Memory of



Garry Wayne Stokley II



Someone is



Missing at Christmas





Let this be a loving reminder that someone is missingtoday. Someone our hearts hold onto, as we travel along life's way, someone who made life so special, for all those gather here, someone won't be forgotten, butcherished from year to year and now we pause toremember. Let us all fondly recall, how dearly each of us loved him, and oh how he loved us all.



Love Mom, Dad and Family