Stokes, Donald



Donald Edward Stokes passed away on April 27, 2024 at the age of 85. Don leaves a legacy of love & kindness as an incredible father, devoted husband, proud grandfather, beloved brother and dear friend to all who were lucky to know him.



Born on October 7, 1938 in Middletown, Ohio, Don spent the first 65 years of his life in his beloved hometown. He got a job right out of high school at Armco where he worked for over 30 years before retiring. He married the love of his life, Carole Kramer in 1969. He always said that marrying Carole was the best thing that ever happened to him. They were blessed with 3 sons and Don loved being their dad. He was a selfless and caring dad who always put his kids first.



Don loved all things Middletown and was a lifelong supporter of Middie Athletics. He rarely missed a football or basketball game. Don never passed up an opportunity to brag on his hometown and his beloved Middies. He was inducted into the Middletown High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. It was the honor of a lifetime for him.



Don spent his remaining years in Clayton, NC and Columbus, OH to be closer to his family. He especially loved being a Papa and Papaw. He was forever changed after losing Carole in 2002 but his grandchildren gave him a new source of light and love. He will always be remembered as a committed, loving grandpa who adored his grandchildren and enjoyed every moment spent together.



Don will be remembered as a true friend to so many in Middletown and beyond. He never met a stranger. He exuded warmth and kindness and a connection to people that was unique to him. He built a life filled with enduring friendships and relationships that he cherished and nurtured.



Don leaves behind a loving family that will forever miss him. His sons, Brad (Betsy), Brian (Kendra) and Bruce (Sonal) and grandchildren (Jacob, Caroline, Matthew, Norah, Will, Stella, Theo, Vijay, Samir & Taj) will always keep him in their hearts and celebrate his memory. His sister Patty will miss him dearly. His many friends and relatives will remember him for his kind and fun spirit.



He was preceded in death by his parents (Homer & Inez), his sister (Jean), his brother (Homer Jr.) and many other relatives and friends.



Friends and family are invited to a funeral mass at St. John Church in Middletown at 10AM on Sat. May 18th. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at Middletown Arts Center immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to any organization that represents kindness and compassion towards others in honor of Don's legacy.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com