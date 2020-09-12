Stoffregen, Edward

STOFFREGEN, II, Edward L. " Dusty" Edward L. Stoffregen II, "Dusty", 74, of Somerville, OH, passed away on August 22, 2020. He was born September 11, 1945, to Edward and Helen Stoffregen (nee Morris) in Hamilton, OH. Ed graduated from Seven Mile High School, OH, in 1964 and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Eastern Kentucky University. "Dusty" grew up on a small family farm outside of Hamilton, OH, where he was the oldest of three children. Being raised on a farm where both parents worked full time, ensured he and his siblings were responsible for helping with the farm. He and his dog Timmy would round up the cows and often needed to rescue his little brother who sleepwalked at odd hours to feed the livestock. When farm chores were finished, he, his brother and sister, along with neighborhood friends liked to escape to the woods that overlooked the Four Mile Creek valley. He was a veteran who served in the US Air Force as an aviation mechanic from 1968-72. Some of his military assignments took him to the far corners of the world landing him in Southeast Asia and Greenland, where he repaired B-52 airplanes during the Vietnam War. Ed was enjoying his retirement from Graphic Packaging, a paper mill, in Middletown, OH, where he received an award for 30 years of perfect attendance. He loved spending most of the time working on his latest antique restoration project while hanging out with his "boys", Marmaduke and Rocky. Over the years his vacation time often involved traveling across the country to collect rare and unique farm implements. This passion allowed him to become an expert at metal bodywork by turning an old truck or tractor into a museum worthy piece. He had a gift of making old things look "new" again. One of his fully restored John Deere G's, from the 1950's, was used to pull the lead float in the Rose Bowl Parade in California. Ed is survived by partner for life, Kathy Lykins; mother of his children, Linda L. Stoffregen; his children, Bonnie Hunter (son-in-law John Hunter), Edward L. Stoffregen III, and Kurt Stoffregen; his sister, Jane Stoffregen (partner for life Ron Songster) and his brother, Brad Stoffregen; his grandchildren, Anna & Jack Hunter and Augustus, "Gus", Stoffregen. He was predeceased in death by parents, Edward and Helen Stoffregen. There will be no formal funeral service held but a gathering at a later date of immediate family to celebrate his life. For those who desire to remember Ed, take your dog a ride in your favorite pick up truck.

