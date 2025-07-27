Stoermer, William F. "Bill"



William "Bill" F. Stoermer, Jr., age 76 of Bellbrook passed away on July 21, 2025. Preceded in death by his parents Lila and William F. Stoermer, Sr. Bill is survived by his wife Melinda, daughter Elizabeth (Patrick) Bergh, grandson Daniel Bergh, siblings Geoffrey Stoermer, Elaine Stoermer, James Stoermer, and LeeAnn (Joseph) Stiffler. Bill was a Veteran of the US Army and retired from Globe Motors in Dayton. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 am on August 4th, 2025 at St. Charles Borromeo Church with a visitation from 10 am until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Bill's name to: The Foodbank, 56 Armor Place, Dayton, OH 45417, contact 937-461-0265. Services in care of www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



