Stoermer, Matthew J.



Matthew J. Stoermer, 66, of Dayton, Ohio passed away August 12, 2024 in an auto accident alongside his best friend Chris Jackson. Born in Dayton on March 15, 1958 to Edward and Dorothy (Pax) Stoermer of Vandalia; Matt attended St. Christopher School, Chaminade-Julienne High School, and the University of Cincinnati (Civil Engineering, BS), building lifelong friendships at each. Matt was known for his adventurous spirit, dedication to his community, quick wit, and turning everyone he met into a friend. He climbed the Grand Tetons, hunted wolves in the Montana wilderness, water skied on Lake Cumberland, and was a loving son, brother, father, and friend to many. He was an active volunteer at Hospice of Dayton, and a role model to many as he defined living well with Parkinson's Disease through his unending energy and optimism. Matt will be remembered for his empathy, tenacity, and good humor. He is survived by his children, Michael (Chloe), Jacqueline "Paige" (Steven), and Scott; his siblings Mox, Edward, and Anne (Edward) Lizak. He is preceded in death by his brother Mark (Margaret) and parents. The family will receive friends at 9:30AM Saturday August 24, 2024, with service to follow at 10AM at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St. Dayton Oh 45402. A lunch reception celebrating Matt's life will be held nearby. Arrangements in care of Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online memories may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



