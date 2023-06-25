Stoeckicht (Lewis), Charlene



Stoeckicht, Charlene Lewis, 91, of Dayton, passed peacefully June 21, 2023.



Charlene touched many lives during her time as a teacher in the area until she retired from First School as Director and Kindergarten teacher.



Charlene was preceded in death by her son, Mark Stoeckicht; parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Lewis; and sisters Patricia "Pat" Selby, Mary Ann "Timmie" Priest, and Kathryn "Kitty" Makley.



She is survived by daughters Erika Stoeckicht and Anna Maria "Riti" Stoeckicht; 3 grandchildren, Frederic "Fritz" Conard, Sarah (Stephen) Barnett, Jennifer Conard; and her brother Raymond Lewis, Jr.



Service will be held June 30, 2023, 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, Dayton, interment to follow.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the animal rescue resource of your choice. Arrangements by The Westbrock Funeral Home.



