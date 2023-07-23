Stocker, Polly



Pauline "Polly" Stocker, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Pataskala, Ohio. Polly was born on November 7, 1940 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Paul and Jean Harris. She is preceded in death by husband, Paul Stocker and sister, Beverly. Polly is survived by sons, Jim (Tracy) Stocker, Son, Jeff (Renee) Stocker; grandchildren, Jordan Stocker, Jamie Stocker, Reese Burke, Beau Burke; siblings, Phil (Norma) Harris, Nancy, and many nieces and nephews. Polly had a passion for helping animals and volunteered at the Animal Welfare League of Clark County. Polly enjoyed decorating her porch and doing yard work. She had lots of energy to keep active. Polly enjoyed keeping in touch with friends from her high school class and she considered them part of her extended family. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Family will receive friends on Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Columbus Northeast Chapel, 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road, Columbus, Ohio 43231. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County in Polly's honor.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com