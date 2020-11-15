STIVING, Anna J. P.



Age 93, of Bellbrook, passed away Sunday, October 18th, 2020, at Forest Glen, Springfield, Ohio. She was born June 21st, 1927 to Florence (Combs) and Roy Morris. She formerly worked at Kenkel's Restaurant & Supper Club for 35 years service as a supervisor.



Anna was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl J. Stiving (March 10, 2003), daughter Barbara Ann Watson (May 21, 2009), son Kenneth Michael Palmer (August 28, 1980), and her half brother Dexter Howard (January 4, 2010).



Anna is survived by four granddaughters Anna Willer (Scott), Sherry Howard (Ronnie), Denise Herbst (Greg), and Kim



Rhodus, five great-grandchildren Jessica Wisecup (Nick), Lyndsey Hollis (Matt), Ashley Rhodus, Sierra Brewer, and



Raymond Rhodus and Ryan Herbst, three great-great grandchildren Noah Hollis, Michael Wisecup, Audrey Wisecup, and half sister Mary Vice.



You are welcome to send a condolence or flowers, plant a tree and share a story about Anna at www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association (www.https://www.alzinfo.org/donate).

