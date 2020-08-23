STIVER, Josephine B. Age 97, of Kettering, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020, at Brookdale, Oakwood, her home for the past 10 months. Born April 22, 1923, in Hamden OH, Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ida Salts; husband, Richard D. and son, Bruce. Jo is survived by her son, Mark Stiver and his wife, Peggi Whyte-Stiver of Oakwood; her daughter, Kathryn Corio and her husband, John of Green Bay WI, and her daughter-in-law, Molly Stiver of Kettering; six grandchildren, Emily Russell and husband Dean, Christopher Stiver and wife Ai, Aaron Groves, Phil Stiver, Leigh Anne Lombardi and husband Tony, and Tyler Groves; four great-grandchildren, George and Henry Russell, Mark and Lucie Lombardi. Jo worked in an office for the defense industry during WWII and later married Dick in January of 1949. She was a stay-at-home mother and wife until Dick retired. She then went to work for Reynolds and Reynolds until her retirement. Jo enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and sewing clothes for her daughter and stuffed animals and dolls for her grandchildren. No services per Jo's request. The cremains of both Dick and Jo will be located at David's Columbarium in Kettering.

