STINES, Judy

STINES (Emenaker),



Judy A.



Judy A. (Emenaker) Stines, age 82 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Friday, December 9, 2022. Judy was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on March 29, 1940, to Raymond Emenaker and Elaine (Wolke) Emenaker. Judy enjoyed going to AMVETS Post#1983 for many years. Judy thoroughly enjoyed life and will be missed by all.



Judy is survived by her husband of 29 years, Phillip Stines; her daughters, Barbara (Doug) Mulle and Donna (Don) Haverland; her siblings, Linda (Bill) Clark, Patricia (Dan) Gundler, and Ralph (Linda) Emenaker; and several grandchildren, Robert Lockwood, Kevin Lockwood, Andrew Haverland, Katie Haverland, Steven Tillery, and Taylor Tillery and great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Elaine Emenaker.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 7:00 PM with Rev. Wendell Coning officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com.

